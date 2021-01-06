NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “His attack ultimately made me stronger and I will continue to bloom from the wounds where I once bled,” said Monica Blake on Wednesday as she spoke about what the last three years have been like for her.

The former Metro Police Officer accused another officer of raping her and first spoke to New4 in 2018.

Tuesday, she tweeted “Today my rapist gets set free. He’s “served” his 3 year probation & can get his felony expunged bc of TN’s first-offender laws. He could be a police officer again any day now if he so chooses.

I’ll have these scars forever. May I always bloom from the wounds where I once bled.”

She says that tweet came after receiving three back-to-back phone calls from and unknown number. “I immediately thought what could this be? Who could this be? And why is this happening today.” Blake continued, “I went back in the calendar and thought oh my goodness, today is the day his three years are up. And so I sat in my chair for a little while, shuttered in fear, I’m not going to lie.”

Blake said she can’t be certain who called but it was triggering nonetheless. Following her attack years ago, she says even an order of protection didn’t stop her from getting texts from an anonymous number about the incident.

“It has really been a fight for recovery, I feel like, the entire time.”

One recent text welcomed by Blake is from a female police officer she stays in touch with.

“She said to me, Monica we could not have done any of the progress we’ve made without you. You started it all.”

Since agreeing to resign as part of her settlement, she says she’s made it her mission to help other officers going through situations similar to hers. “I never would have thought that my fight with the police department would have influenced other officers and I definitely didn’t think that it would have empowered other female officers to come forward.”

Blake says 39 victims have come forward and that’s with the help of “Silent No Longer.”

She says while it doesn’t change what happened to her, she’s grateful her fight wasn’t in vain.

“I’m grateful that I was able to help spark a flame within them and I just believe that if we make enough waves, change will come.”