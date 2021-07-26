Radonda Vaught

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A former Vanderbilt nurse who's on trial for administering a deadly dose of the wrong drug to a patient has officially lost her nurse's license. 

Back in December 2017, 75-year-old Charlene Murphy died after Radonda Vaught gave her a fatal dose of Vecuronium Bromide, a drug that causes paralysis, instead of Versed, which treats anxiety. 

Vaught was charged with patient abuse and reckless homicide. She was let go from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on January 3, 2018.

A TBI investigative report of the incident released in March 2019 said Vaught admitted thinking, “I probably just killed a patient” after the incident, which she described as a “horrible situation.” Vaught said she “f---ed up.”

Prosecutors said Vaught missed at least 10 warnings and red flags in the process of administering the deadly drug, including multiple warnings that the drug is a “paralyzing agent.”

Last week, a hearing was held for the status of Vaught's nursing license as she awaits trial. Tennessee's Board of Nursing decided to revoke Vaught's license indefinitely on July 23rd. 

Vaught's trial is scheduled to begin in March 2022. 

 

