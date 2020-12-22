NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville's Michael Oher can’t forget growing up poor and in need.
Some friendly help back then leads to an NFL career and a Sandra Bullock Hollywood movie called, "The Blindside".
If you can’t tell, the 6’5” 300 pound guy, is the former football player.
Michael Oher, long ago an orphan, today handing out food and advice to people in the same situation. 200 healthy meals many going to Monroe Harding and their foster care programs. This helps.
“It makes a huge difference for these people, they can focus on other things they need beyond food," Leah Susi, of Monroe Harding Home, said.
Michael is a doer, he created the App Good Deeds to make giving and receiving easier.
“Normally you have to give them to some agency or program and then they wind up handing out the gifts. I wanted to cut out the middleman and make it more direct," he said.
And when it comes to football nine years was plenty.
“Oh yeah I love a football no doubt but it hurts in these days I’d rather just sit on the couch and watch it," Oher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.