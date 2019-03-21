NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The former president of a Nashville middle school's PTO is now facing charges.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, Janice Adrian was indicted last month for one count of theft over $10,000 and one count of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Adrian was the president of the H.G. Hill Middle School Parent Teacher Organization.

Authorities began investigating the case after school officials started reporting "questionable transactions" in the PTO's bank records.

According to the report, Adrian "fabricated bank statements and misled PTO and school officials about the financial condition of the PTO in order to conceal her misappropriations."

Adrian is accused of stealing $31,490 between August 2014 and August 2017.

Below are some of the findings from the investigation: