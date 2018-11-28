BREAKING NEWS

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Nashville Mayor Richard Fulton has died, confirmed by Nashville Mayor David Briley on Twitter.

Fulton was the 64th mayor of Nashville, holding office from 1975 until 1987. He had previously served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 until 1975 and before that was a State Senator from 1955 until 1963.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Fulton was 91 years old. This is a developing story.

