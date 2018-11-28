NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Nashville Mayor Richard Fulton has died, confirmed by Nashville Mayor David Briley on Twitter.
Watching Mayor Fulton work taught me a lot about Nashville, about building a better city, and about leadership — and I still carry those lessons with me every day. Jodie and I send our condolences to his family.— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) November 29, 2018
Fulton was the 64th mayor of Nashville, holding office from 1975 until 1987. He had previously served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 until 1975 and before that was a State Senator from 1955 until 1963.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Fulton was 91 years old. This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.