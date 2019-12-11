NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a former Nashville Juvenile Detention Center supervisor after four dangerous teens escaped last month.
Police say Patrick Jones has been charged with facilitating through recklessness after the teens escaped the detention center on Nov. 30. Jones' arrest is based on police's investigation into the escape.
BREAKING: Detectives just arrested former Nashville Juvenile Detention Center supervisor Patrick Jones on a charge of facilitating, through recklessness, the 11/30 escape of 4 teens. Jones' arrest is based on investigation of the escape by the MNPD's Major Case Task Force. pic.twitter.com/YJlBTD1gno— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Three of the four teens have since been apprehended.
Police continue to search for the last remaining escaped teen, 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers. Caruthers is also on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.