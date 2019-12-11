NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested two former Nashville Juvenile Detention Center employees after four dangerous teens escaped last month.
Police say 31-year-old Patrick Jones has been charged with facilitating through recklessness after the teens escaped the detention center on Nov. 30. Jones' arrest is based on police's investigation into the escape.
BREAKING: Detectives just arrested former Nashville Juvenile Detention Center supervisor Patrick Jones on a charge of facilitating, through recklessness, the 11/30 escape of 4 teens. Jones' arrest is based on investigation of the escape by the MNPD's Major Case Task Force. pic.twitter.com/YJlBTD1gno— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The investigation shows Jones was employed by contractor Youth Opportunity Investments and allowed the teens to leave their housing pod to perform cleaning duties in a multi-purpose room after the 9 p.m. bedtime/lockdown hour.
Three of the four teens were also not even eligible to participate on a work detail due to their low behavioral scores. Jones also did not have the facility's control center secure an elevator after he got off of it. The teens eventually ended up using the elevator to escape.
Jones also failed to realize the four teens were unsupervised when he left the elevator and passed them while responding to a call for help in another part of the building.
Former employees Alexis Beech was also arrested and charged with facilitating by recklessness. Her bond has been set at $10,000.
BREAKING: Former Juvenile Detention Center employee Alexis Beech, 25, surrendered a short time ago on an arrest warrant charging her with facilitating, by recklessness, the 11/30 escape of 4 teens. Her bond is set at $10k. Investigation by the MNPD's Major Case Task Force. pic.twitter.com/usHL7jdSyG— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019
Police say Beech worked for youth Opportunity Investments and was assigned to monitor the four teens as they cleaned an all-purpose room although it was past the 9 p.m. bedtime/lockdown hour. Beech left the teens alone while she went to another location in the facility without notifying any other staff members.
Beech's action was a direct violation of policies and procedures.
Three of the four teens, Decorrius Wright, 16, Morris Marsh, 17, and Calvin House, 15, have since been apprehended.
Police continue to search for the last remaining escaped teen, 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers. Caruthers is accused of armed robbery and is also on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.