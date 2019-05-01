NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A home on the 3000 block of Glencliff Road that was the Nashville home of country music superstar Dolly Parton for 16 years can be yours if you have the money to spend.
Rockology Rock N' Roll Artifacts and Apparel says that the 3,200 square feet compound, known by close-knit neighbors as "Dolly's House" has an original shed that has an addition added on for Dolly's nieces and nephews to play in that still features the 1980s wallpaper that Dolly chose.
Parton owned the home from the 1980 to 1996.
Current owners of the home expanded the main house several years ago but retained the charm. An additional 1,500 square foot guest house was added by the current owners. The house has been updated with modern amenities and a multi-vehicle carport. The house is a 20 minute drive to downtown Nashville or the Grand Ole Opry.
If you're interested, contact Rockology, LLC at 615-504-1212 or email rockologynashvilletn@gmail.com to qualify for an in-person viewing of the home.
A listing price for the property has not been given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.