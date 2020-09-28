NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The former president of Nashville-based Omnis Health, Inc. was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 35 months in prison for wire fraud and tax evasion, and fined $15,000, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Robert R. Burton, 50, of Madisonville, Louisiana, formerly of Brentwood, Tennessee, was also ordered to pay $1,059,016.67 in restitution, $763,887 to Omnis Health and $295,129 to the IRS.
Burton was charged in a criminal information in February and pleaded guilty in May.
Between July 2013 and May 2017, Burton was the president of the diabetic testing kits company.
Burton was found submitting reimbursement requests during this time for diabetic testing products, falsely claiming he had purchased those products.
Along with the false purchases, Burton also claimed expense reimbursements and travel advances, claiming he had traveled for business to meet with suppliers, customers, and individuals from the corporate office.
Burton was reimbursed a total of $203,747.83 for flights in which he did not take.
Conference fees for events not attended also added up to a total of $102,056.
This case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Booth.
