MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A former international recruiter for Middle Tennessee State University had been indicted after an investigation uncovered he stole nearly $40,000 from the school.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, Aryo Hasnugung traveled extensively to other countries to recruit students and fabricated invoices that he used to justify payments he received for travel advances or travel reimbursements.

Investigators determined Hasnugung submitted 35 fake invoices, and some of them were were edited on Hasnugung's school computer.

Further, investigators are questioning a little over $5,000 in reimbursements received because of supporting documentation. Investigators said that despite the receipts and invoices not appearing to be legitimate, they are unable to confirm if they are actually fraudulent.

Hasnugung admitted to MTSU during an internal investigation that he submitted six fraudulent invoices. His employment with the school was terminated on June 7, 2016.

A grand jury in Rutherford County indicted Hasnugung on one count of theft over $10,000, one count of forgery, one count of criminal simulation, and one count of official misconduct back in May. He was arrested on those charges this month.

