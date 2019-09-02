LOBELVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former MTSU football player drowned on Monday in the Buffalo River in Perry County.
Perry County EMA officials say they received a call for a drowning just after 1 p.m.
The victim, identified as 21-year-old Brandon Archer from Memphis, was canoeing with friends. They then stopped canoeing to go swimming.
The man was swimming and then began to struggle before going under. He never resurfaced.
Officials say the man was discovered in 9-10 feet of water and believe his sandal got tangled in a log under the water and the water swept him under.
Archer graduated from MTSU last month and was a member of the football team.
"Brandon was a great youngman and teammate. He was a vital part of our program and I loved coaching him," MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time. He is gone too soon and we will miss him.”
The MTSU football team will wear a BA sticker on their helmets to honor him at this weekend's game against Tennessee State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.