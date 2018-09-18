CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Montgomery County teacher has been indicted on charges of sexual battery by an authority figure, according to Clarksville Police.
Police said it received a referral in April 2018 of an alleged inappropriate contact between Arthur Mulkey, 74, and a female teenager under the age of 18.
Mulkey was a teacher at Rossview High School until his retirement in May. He was hired by the Clarksville Montgomery County School System in August 2017.
“He was teaching math at Rossview High in April when allegations were made and immediately reported to the Clarksville Police Department, which conducted the investigation. He was placed on alternative worksite for the remainder of the school year,” according to a statement from the school system.
Mulkey retired at May 2018, according to the school system.
Mulkey was indicted in September by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on four charges of sexual battery by an authority figure.
He was arrested on Monday and has since been released after posting a $30,000 bond.
