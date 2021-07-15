ANTIOCH, TENN. (WSMV) - A former Metro Nashville Police Sergeant is recovering after being shot by her brother before shooting himself.
Officers responded to Cane Ridge Road just after 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found Twana Chick, 55, a retired MNPD Sergeant, shot multiple times and her brother, Thomas Chick, 51, dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Chick was taken for her injuries to Vanderbilt where she is recovering.
According to MNPD, the shooting occurred over a lingering family dispute.
Chick retired from MNPD in 2015.
