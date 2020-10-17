WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Former MLB player Russell Oles Branyan, 44, is bonded out of the Williamson County Jail after being arrested.
Branyan, a former first baseman for for the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and many other teams, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Stalking and Violation of Bail Conditions, according to a representative with Williamson County.
Information regarding the arrest was not immediately available upon request.
