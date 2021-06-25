(WSMV) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd will be sentenced today.

Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Derek Chauvin to 30 years in prison.

According to Minnesota's sentencing guidelines, 15 years is the longest punishment for second-degree murder for a first-time offender.

Last month, a judge ruled that there were four factors in this case that legally supports a longer than normal sentence.

