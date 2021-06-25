(WSMV) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd will be sentenced today.
Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Derek Chauvin to 30 years in prison.
Chauvin was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's death.
According to Minnesota's sentencing guidelines, 15 years is the longest punishment for second-degree murder for a first-time offender.
Last month, a judge ruled that there were four factors in this case that legally supports a longer than normal sentence.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates on this case.
