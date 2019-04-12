Former Metro Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph told adults to "grow up" on his final day on the job.
The title of his op-ed piece in The Tennessean said it all, "Time for adults to grow up and put the children first in Nashville"
Dr. Joseph focused on two main points.
First, the district needs to stop focusing on adults and instead focus on kids. Second, school leaders have to be civil.
Dr. Joseph talked about the disparities between the middle class and poor communities in Nashville and encouraged people to align resources so kids from the poorest neighborhoods can have their needs met, and have a better chance to succeed.
Dr. Joseph also said this:
Much more work needs to be done and many more dollars need to be allocated into areas such as textbooks, technology, after-school activities, nurses and socio-emotional learning.
That statement is part of what he's said all along during his nearly three year tenure.
All of this comes after the Metro Nashville school board voted 5-3 Tuesday night to buy-out Dr. Joseph's contract. He'll continue receiving regular paychecks up until July 31. After that, he'll get a check for $261,000 -- which is his entire salary for the final year of his contract.
On the night of the school board vote, Joseph created a new twitter page. His handle is "unchained joseph." He's picked up several hundred followers with his 4 tweets.
The one pinned at the top is pretty interesting:
I'll begin addressing some of the comments after Friday. This video reminded me of the power we have when we put our trust in the right place. There is power in a name!https://t.co/ORzI4mdaZ0— Shawn Joseph (@UnchainedJoseph) April 11, 2019
Part of his exit deal was that he couldn't make disparaging statements about the district. So, it'll be interesting to hear what he does say after Friday that doesn't get him in trouble.
Read his full op-ed piece on The Tennessean's website, click here.
