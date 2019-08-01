NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Metro Schools Director Dr. Pedro Garcia died on July 20 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 72 years old.
Garcia was Director of Schools in Nashville from 2001-2008 before moving to Los Angeles to become a Professor of Clinical Education for University of Southern California. His illness prompted his retirement to Iowa in 2017. He was honored as "Nashvillian of the Year" in 2002 for his work with Metro Schools and was previously a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year.
Garcia earned his BA from Kansas University; his Masters Degree from San Diego State; and a doctorate from USC in 1983.
His family says Garcia had been battling health issues for more than five years. He died peacefully at his home in rural Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral arrangements have been made, and he will be laid to rest in Clarinda.
To share a memory with the family, click here to sign the guest book at the funeral home's website.
