Daniel Hambrick’s family said Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke’s arrest is a step closer to justice.

"We were encouraged by the arrest of the officer who clearly killed him on video,” Hambrick family attorney Joy Kimbrough said.

But they’re still a long way from a possible conviction.

+2 Metro officer charged with criminal homicide General Sessions Judge Michael Mondelli issued the arrest warrant for Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Andrew Delke on Thursday.

"There are several hurdles that you have to get by before you can even get Officer Delke in front of a jury,” attorney David Ridings said.

Research by a professor at Bowling Green State University showed there are about 1,000 police shootings each year. Between 2005 and April 2017 80 officers were arrested on murder or manslaughter charges for on-duty shootings, 35 percent were convicted.

“The Grand Jury will still hear this case if it makes it through preliminary hearing,” Ridings said. "There's no way to guess on the likelihood of a conviction here based on what I've seen."

+2 Family speaks out after police officer charged with Hambrick’s death The family of Daniel Hambrick said no one is celebrating after the criminal homicide charge was issued against the Metro Police officer who shot and killed Hambrick, but they are encouraged.

Ridings said the defense will likely focus on the video in this case.

"They'll use videos to show exactly what happened,” Ridings said. “Sometimes the defense can call in an expert about training and educate a jury on how quickly things can turn, and how quickly someone can kill a police officer."

Something Ridings knows about as a former Metro Police Officer.

"I was in a shooting in 1996 and shot a man who is shooting at me,” Ridings said. “Absolutely, you can be killed as a police officer chasing somebody like that."

However Ridings says every case is different.

"It's just early in the process, and I don't know what the outcome will be here. I feel really bad for the family of both of these individuals,” Ridings said. “This is a real tragic case there's no winners here at all."

Delke was decommissioned after his arrest. His first court date is set for Oct. 30.