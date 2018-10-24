A former Metro Nashville Police Department officer was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for stealing $100,000 during the execution of search warrants.
According to Metro Police, Sgt. James Dunaway, 43, of Old Hickory, Tennessee was indicted by a dederal grand jury on May 2 and charged with theft from an entity that receives federal program funds and money laundering. He pleaded guilty to those charges on July 10.
Investigators say Dunaway was a supervisor for Metro Police's Specialized Investigation Division Narcotics Unit and was responsible for monitoring and executing search warrants.
It was during the execution of search warrants that investigators say he stole a portion of cash discovered and seized in five different investigations which included $100,000 from a home on Pleasant Hill Road in November 2015; more than $500,000 from a home on Robertson Road in April 2017; $182,000 from another home on Pleasant Hill Road in April 2017; $70,000 from a home on Spencer Enclave Way in September 2017; and $5,860 from a hotel room in which he was caught on police surveillance video placing money in his pockets during the search.
Metro Police said Dunaway made $40,540 in cash deposits between April 2017 and May 2017. On May 1, 2017, Dunaway obtained a cashier's check for $42,500 which they say he stole during searches and then used to buy a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
"During the course of this scheme, Dunaway embezzled, stole, and converted approximately $109,910 to his own use," Metro Police said in a statement.
In addition to the prison sentence, Dunaway is court ordered to surrender the Toyota Sequoia and pay restitution fees of $80,969.
“James Dunaway betrayed the families of Nashville and the men and women of this police department,” said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson. “Our sting investigation showed that he greedily and selfishly stole money in a scheme that sickened all of us. I am grateful to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran and the FBI for agreeing with our request to prosecute Dunaway in the federal system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.