NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4 found out from police today the woman injured in the road rage shooting at the CMA Festival and her boyfriend were being followed by the shooter before he started firing.
News4 spoke to a former metro officer who said if someone is following or antagonizing you on the road, the best option is to put your phone on the seat next to you, dial 9-1-1 and put it on speaker. That way, you can talk on the phone with both hands on the wheel until police intercept you.
"You don't know who the people are in front of you. They may be armed, they may get mad at the flip of a hat,” Bob Allen, a former metro police officer, said.
He added to avoid ticking someone off in the first place, just pay attention. Don’t tailgate, don’t stall at red lights, and if someone gets upset anyway, don’t engage.
If they want to stop ad get out of the car, drive around them,” Allen said “Make your car go in the other direction.”
The victim's boyfriend, 36-year-old Justin Rhoades, was also arrested for a DUI. Apart from all the other reasons you should not drink and drive, Allen says alcohol always makes a situation like this one worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.