Barrett Teague - July 2019

Metro Police Officer Barrett Teague resigned on Tuesday after a video showed a physical altercation between him and a female motorist. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The former Metro Police officer who was caught on camera slamming a woman against a car is now facing charges.

Barrett Teague, who worked four years with Metro police, was decommissioned and later resigned after this video was released showing him grab a woman from behind and throw her against another car at a gas station.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron told News4 Thursday that the woman in the video has sworn out a misdemeanor assault warrant against Teague. Aaron said Teague is meeting with his attorney to discuss how he will turn himself in.

Nashville's newly former Community Oversigth Board is investigating the incident. it is the board's first case.

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

