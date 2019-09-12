NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The former Metro Police officer who was caught on camera slamming a woman against a car is now facing charges.
Barrett Teague, who worked four years with Metro police, was decommissioned and later resigned after this video was released showing him grab a woman from behind and throw her against another car at a gas station.
MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron told News4 Thursday that the woman in the video has sworn out a misdemeanor assault warrant against Teague. Aaron said Teague is meeting with his attorney to discuss how he will turn himself in.
Nashville's newly former Community Oversigth Board is investigating the incident. it is the board's first case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.