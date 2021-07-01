NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Metro Police officer Andrew Delke will agree to a plea deal ahead of the murder trial for the death of Daniel Hambrick, the victim's family's attorney confirmed to News 4.
According to the Hambrick family attorney Joy Kimbrough, District Attorney General of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County Glenn R. Funk made a deal with Delke of three years to the charge of manslaughter at the courthouse at 9 a.m. Delke was facing life in prison for first-degree murder, but Funk made a plea deal, Kimbrough said.
Delke's attorney said he would plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Friday morning. If Judge Monty Watkins accepts the deal in the morning, that will complete the case.
Metro Police confirmed to News 4 that Delke resigned on Thursday.
Delke faced a first-degree murder charge for shooting Hambrick in the back in 2018 after a foot chase.
News 4 has learned that the mother of Hambrick had just been notified about the decision. Kimbrough told News 4 his mother is distraught, and "it's like losing Daniel all over again."
Jury selection in this case is expected to begin July 6. Delke's trial was set to begin July 12 in Davidson County.
Stay with News 4 for the latest updates on air and online.
