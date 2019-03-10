Durward Hall

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Metro councilman Durward Hall, who served on Metro Council from 1987 to 1995 has died, he was 80-years-old.

Hall is the father of Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Durward Hall's passing via Twitter.

Sheriff Daron Hall also released a statement on Twitter, saying that his father passed late Saturday night before his "least favorite day of the year" saying in part, "you dont have to worry about anymore long days....until I see you again.."

This is a developing story.

