NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Metro councilman Durward Hall, who served on Metro Council from 1987 to 1995 has died, he was 80-years-old.
Hall is the father of Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Durward Hall's passing via Twitter.
Thoughts and hearts are with our Sheriff @DaronHall7 this morning as he mourns the passing of his father and former @MetroNashville Council member Durward Hall. Rest In Peace.— Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) March 10, 2019
Sheriff Daron Hall also released a statement on Twitter, saying that his father passed late Saturday night before his "least favorite day of the year" saying in part, "you dont have to worry about anymore long days....until I see you again.."
My dads least favorite day of the year has always been daylight savings time....he complained every year it made the days too long....he passed last night, a few hours before we moved our clocks back.....you dont have to worry about anymore long days....until I see you again.. pic.twitter.com/LpMMs5oWGK— Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) March 10, 2019
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.