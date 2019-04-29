NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Metro Councilman was arrested over the weekend for tracking an ex-girlfriend, according to court records.
Police said Jason Holleman used a GPS to track the victim. The victim found the device on her car on Saturday.
She said over a two-week period Holleman would call and text her that he knew where she was. He was also showing up at places she was and calling her from unknown numbers.
She reported it to police out of fear after finding the tracker.
Holleman was charged with stalking. He is due in court on May 7.
