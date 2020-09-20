NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Metro Council member Tony Tenpenny died overnight due to COVID-19, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman told News4.
According to Vice Mayor Shulman, Tenpenny had been hospitalized for two weeks and had underlying health conditions.
Tenpenny assumed office in 2011 and left in 2015. During his time of service, he served District 16.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.