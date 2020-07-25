WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Pulaski woman has been arrested on charges of TennCare fraud, forgery and identity theft.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents received information that 56-year-old Cathy Taylor, the then-owner of Five Star Medical Staffing in Franklin, billed TennCare and received payments for personal care and services not received by clients.
The TBI says the investigation revealed that from 2011 through 2018, Taylor turned in forged time sheets and signed people's names as though they had performed or received the services.
Agents also learned she submitted time sheets for services not rendered to clients and forged both client and employee signatures.
Taylor has been charged with one count of theft over $10,000, seven counts of forgery, 30 counts of identity theft and one count of TennCare fraud.
Taylor was arrested Friday and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
