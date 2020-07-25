Cathy Taylor

Cathy Taylor

 Courtesy: TBI

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Pulaski woman has been arrested on charges of TennCare fraud, forgery and identity theft.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents received information that 56-year-old Cathy Taylor, the then-owner of Five Star Medical Staffing in Franklin, billed TennCare and received payments for personal care and services not received by clients. 

The TBI says the investigation revealed that from 2011 through 2018, Taylor turned in forged time sheets and signed people's names as though they had performed or received the services. 

Agents also learned she submitted time sheets for services not rendered to clients and forged both client and employee signatures. 

Taylor has been charged with one count of theft over $10,000, seven counts of forgery, 30 counts of identity theft and one count of TennCare fraud. 

Taylor was arrested Friday and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.