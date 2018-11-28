There was a wreath outside the Richard H. Fulton campus Thursday. The wreath was in view of an always-growing city.
"What we see today, someone had to start that," said Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. "What he thought was the core of the city needed to be just as vibrant as the suburban areas of the city. As a result, we have a vibrant downtown today."
Johnson can see downtown from her office. She said Fulton played a vital role in creating that view, in part by his introduction of Riverfront Park and the original convention center.
This isn't the only reason Johnson's proud to have known Fulton.
During one of his terms in congress, Fulton supported the Civil Rights Act of 1964, one of a few representatives from southern states to do so.
"I would not be where I am today if it wasn't for people like Mayor Fulton opening the door of opportunity," said Johnson. "We see that evident in the many of us serving today."
A picture captures an important day in Johnson's life. In 2011, she was sworn in to her first term on the metro council. The picture shows Johnson standing with three former mayors. In these days after his passing, Johnson is proud Fulton was one of them.
"He made a significant impact on many minorities and people of color being able to contribute to the vibrancy of our city today," she said.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Nashville Mayor Richard Fulton has died, confirmed by Nashville Mayor David Briley on Twitter.
Watching Mayor Fulton work taught me a lot about Nashville, about building a better city, and about leadership — and I still carry those lessons with me every day. Jodie and I send our condolences to his family.— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) November 29, 2018
Fulton was the 64th mayor of Nashville, holding office from 1975 until 1987. He had previously served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 until 1975 and before that was a State Senator from 1955 until 1963.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Fulton was 91 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.