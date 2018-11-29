"I remember the day vividly, it was the worst day of my life."
Not the day she was charged with a felony, and not the day she had to resign. Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said the worst day of her life was the day her son, Max, overdosed and died.
Thursday, she opened up publicly about her long road to recovery and News4 was there.
Barry shared raw emotional and personal details about how she's managed to recover and pick herself back up.
Barry said after she resigned, she wanted to put as much distance as she could between herself and Nashville.
So she ran away, to Montana. No longer a wife, no longer a mayor, or a mom.
Barry said she was sitting at a bar when the bartender recognized her, and she realized she couldn't hide.
She says it's taken a long time for her to get to this point, where she can talk about how she's recovered from her son's death. She's hoping by sharing, she may be able to help others.
"My hope is that they will walk away with this understanding, but it is so important to be present and in the moment, that we spend so much of our life thinking about what's to come, there are no guarantees but what you have right now is right now."
These days Barry is living very publicly, going to events and posting on social media. We asked her what she's doing for a job, she says she's still trying to figure that out.
As far as her future, we asked if she's planning to run for office again, she said for now she's just committed to getting out and speaking about the opioid crisis.
