NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Nashville Mayor David Briley is returning to practice law at Bone McAllester Norton after his loss to current Mayor John Cooper.
According to the firm, Briley practiced law from 2007 until being elected Mayor in 2018 engaging in civil, commercial, and class-action litigation.
“I’m proud of the progress, policies and conversations that happened during my term as mayor, and I’m looking forward to advising clients about opportunities in Nashville,” Briley said.
Briley served on Metro Council for eight years before being elected as Vice Mayor in 2015.
“David Briley brings not only his skills as a lawyer with a strong professional track record, but also his deep understanding of our city, and the issues and the challenges we face in the public, private and nonprofit sectors,” said Bone McAllester Norton CEO Charles Robert Bone.
Briley will continue to concentrate on helping various clients as well as advise clients on administrative and regulatory matters throughout the state.
