MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A former Maury County Sheriff's Office Deputy is facing serious charges of child abuse, neglect, and rape.
Officials confirm that 24-year-old Hunter Reed, who was arrested on the allegations, was dismissed by the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Bucky Rowland tells News4 that he asked the district attorney's office to pick up the investigation to find out if the disturbing allegations took place in Maury County.
Details of the child abuse and rape allegations against Reed were not revealed to News4.
