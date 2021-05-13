NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former massage therapist arrested for a second time on Thursday afternoon following several investigations by News 4.
Tarek Mentouri, the massage therapist at the center of a year-long News 4 Investigation and accused by more than 15 women of sexually touching them or himself during massages or job interviews, was arrested by Metro Police for the second time.
This time, Mentouri was charged with rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, and assault among other charges. He is facing 17 charges in total.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene on-air and online.
