NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The former Nashville massage therapist, Tarek Mentouri, appeared in court on Wednesday and claims he is not guilty.
Mentouri is facing 17 counts of rape, sexual assault, and other crimes. In regards to the charges against him, Mentouri claimed in court today that he is innocent of them all.
Accused rapist Tarek Mentouri faced a judge for the first time on Wednesday morning.
News4 Investigates has followed a series of charges against Mentouri including 18 women who have accused him of sexually touching himself or others during massages or job interviews.
Mentouri remains in jail on a $500,000 bond and will continue to appear in court.
A former massage therapist arrested for a second time on Thursday afternoon following several investigations by News 4.
