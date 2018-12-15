BORDEAUX, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two former managers of an assisted living facility in Bordeaux were arrested and charged with theft following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Davidson County District Attorney's Office and the TN Comptroller of the Treasury that began in 2017.
One of the suspects, Michael Hampton, managed the Autumn Hills Assisted Living Facility and was in a lease-to-purchase agreement with Metro Nashville to eventually serve as owner/operator of the facility.
Throughout their investigation, TBI agents found that Hampton, 64, took money out of residents' trust accounts and misused subsidy money awarded by Metro that was only supposed to be used for operating expenses.
Likewise, when Samuel Batham took over operations at the facility, investigators said mismanagement of finances continued.
The investigation found that Batham, 72, had all resident trusts put in his name he took out up to $10,000 from those accounts for "overseeing and managing" fees.
After a grand jury returned an indictment against Hampton and Latham on Friday, both men were arrested.
Hampton was charged with one count of theft over $60,000, one count of theft over $10,000 and 44 counts of willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Latham was charged with one count of theft over $10,000. He was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
