NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The community vaccination site at the former Kmart will be closed Friday after damage sustained during Thursday night's storm.
COVID-19 Outdoor Vaccination Center Closed Friday May 7th https://t.co/t2r6TJGOyw pic.twitter.com/nofmcX6iPU— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 7, 2021
The COVID-19 testing sites at Nissan Stadium and Meharry Medical College will remain open Friday.
Nashville residents can instead go to Music City Center for a vaccine Friday, though today is the final day to receive your first dose at Music City Center before the vaccination site closes.
For more information on the closure and vaccination site schedule click here.
