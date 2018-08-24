The former judge who was the subject of a News4 I-Team investigation will wait several more months before he finds out his sentence.

+5 Former Judge Casey Moreland pleads guilty in federal court There’s a new chapter in the federal corruption case of former Judge Casey Moreland that sounds more like an X-rated novel.

Judge Casey Moreland was supposed to be sentenced next week, but his lawyer asked for an extension saying he just received a 46-page pre-sentencing report and needs time to go through it.

Moreland entered a guilty plea on federal corruption charges after the News4 I-Team exposed how Moreland shortened the sentences of women he was allegedly having sex with.

The FBI secretly recorded Moreland trying to have a former lover set up on a bogus drug charge.