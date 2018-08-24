The former judge who was the subject of a News4 I-Team investigation will wait several more months before he finds out his sentence.
There’s a new chapter in the federal corruption case of former Judge Casey Moreland that sounds more like an X-rated novel.
Judge Casey Moreland was supposed to be sentenced next week, but his lawyer asked for an extension saying he just received a 46-page pre-sentencing report and needs time to go through it.
Moreland entered a guilty plea on federal corruption charges after the News4 I-Team exposed how Moreland shortened the sentences of women he was allegedly having sex with.
The FBI secretly recorded Moreland trying to have a former lover set up on a bogus drug charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.