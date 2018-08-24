The former judge who was the subject of a News4 I-Team investigation will wait several more months before he finds out his sentence.

Judge Casey Moreland was supposed to be sentenced next week, but his lawyer asked for an extension saying he just received a 46-page pre-sentencing report and needs time to go through it.

Moreland entered a guilty plea on federal corruption charges after the News4 I-Team exposed how Moreland shortened the sentences of women he was allegedly having sex with.

The FBI secretly recorded Moreland trying to have a former lover set up on a bogus drug charge.

