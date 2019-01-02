NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Nashville Judge Casey Moreland, a subject of an extensive News4 I-Team investigation into misconduct who was recently sentenced to serve time in prison has now been disbarred by order of the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Moreland was suspended on June 5 based on his guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, conspiracy to commit theft, destruction of records, and tampering with a witness.
"The Board of Professional Responsibility instituted a formal proceeding to determine the extent of final discipline to be imposed. Mr. Moreland entered a conditional guilty plea to disbarment and any restitution ordered in United States of America v. Moreland," the court said in a statement.
Moreland will now have to comply with requirements of Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Sections 28 and 30.4 regarding the obligations and responsibilities of disbarred attorneys which include paying the Board's costs and expenses and the court costs. Moreland has ninety days to make the payment.
Moreland had previously pleaded guilty to corruption charges, violation of the public trust that prosecutors said had gone on for years, skimming money from drug court clients, cutting the sentences for women he had sex with, and trying to hire someone to plant drugs on one of the women to discredit her after she told her story to the News4 I-Team.
Moreland admitted he changed the outcome of court cases for two women in exchange for sex. He carried out schemes using a burner phone registered in the name of "Raul Rodriguez" and communicated with someone who eventually became an FBI informant.
Moreland was sentenced to 3 years 8 months in jail back on November 30, and was ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution and a forfeiture of $13,500 for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and stealing money from an orgainzation receiving federal funds.
Prosecutors originally wanted Moreland to be sentenced to 5 years. One of the women involved with Moreland, Leigh Terry, later committed suicide.
