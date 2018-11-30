NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Judge Casey Moreland has been sentenced in federal court to 3 years 8 months in jail.
Moreland was the focus of an extensive News4 I-Team investigation led by News4's Nancy Amons.
Moreland had previously pleaded guilty to corruption charges, violation of the public trust that prosecutors said had gone on for years, skimming money from drug court clients, cutting the sentences for women he had sex with, and trying to hire someone to plant drugs on one of the women to discredit her after she told her story to the News4 I-TEAM.
Moreland admitted he changed the outcome of court cases for two women in exchange for sex. He carried out schemes using a burner phone registered in the name of "Raul Rodriguez" and communicated with someone who eventually became an FBI informant.
Judge Waverly Crenshaw in handing down the sentence said that former Judge Moreland's conduct was "a disgrace" and that he had a "reckless self-centered mentality that 'You are above the law.'"
In addition to serving time, Moreland is ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution and a forfeiture of $13,500 for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and stealing money from an orgainzation receiving federal funds.
Prosecutors originally wanted Moreland to be sentenced to 5 years. One of the women involved with Moreland, Leigh Terry, later committed suicide.
This is a developing story, more details to follow shortly.
