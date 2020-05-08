25-year-old Brandon Adams

FENTRESS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A former Jamestown police officer turned himself in after he was accused of statutory rape Thursday.

TBI officials say allegations of misconduct led to the investigation of 25-year-old Brandon Adams. Investigators later discovered that Adams engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage female while he was an officer with the Jamestown Police Department. 

Adams reportedly turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated statutory rape, and official misconduct. 

He was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

