NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A former Hunters Lane High School student is facing serious charges for an alleged sexual incident with two female students last year.
According to police documents, the incident occurred on Feb. 20, 2018, while the suspect was a student at the school and was captured by video surveillance cameras.
Police say 19-year-old MacCell Buchanan approached two female students in the hallway of the school and asked to see their breasts.
The girls declined, and Buchanan walked away for a few moments.
When he returned, Buchanan allegedly exposed his genitals to the girls and then grabbed one of the girl's hands and tried to make her touch it. She was able to pull her hand away before making contact.
Then, he grabbed the other girl's hand and forced her to touch his genitals. The girls fled afterward.
According to police, Buchanan admitted to his actions during an interview with officers.
Buchanan was charged with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery. He was released from the Davidson Co. Jail on a $3,500 bond.
