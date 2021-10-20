NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Former long-time Houston County Mayor George Clark has been indicted for falsifying unemployment documents.
According to the findings of the investigation, Clark signed separate notices for two employees indicating they were terminated for “lack of work,” making them eligible for unemployment benefits.
Investigators determined that both actually resigned from their positions, which would not allow them to receive unemployment.
Both employees received a total of $9,075 in unemployment payments from the falsified documents.
Former Mayor Clark admitted to investigators that he approved the applications for unemployment for both individuals.
In October 2021, the Houston County Grand Jury indicted George E. Clark on one count of official misconduct and one count of tampering with governmental records.
To view the investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html
