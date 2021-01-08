NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sources tell News4 federal authorities are raiding multiple state Republican legislative locations this morning, including former House Speaker Glen Casada's office.
Sources tell News 4 FBI agents are raiding the offices of Republican lawmakers this morning in the Cordell Hull building (where we are). That includes the office of Former House Speaker Glen Casada. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/NWgWOUEfbx— Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) January 8, 2021
Federal authorities are also raiding the office of State Rep. Robin Smith.
Sources tell us other raids will take place in relation to this investigation.
Casada was the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives from January through August 2019.
He resigned amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages as well as additional allegations of misconduct.
It is unclear at this time why federal authorities are raiding Casada’s office.
News4 has crews at several of the raid locations this morning.
Follow News4 for updates.
