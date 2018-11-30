NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two Davidson County homes connected to country music stars have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
One of the homes belonged to country icon June Carter, wife of Johnny Cash.
The Smith-Carter House, built in 1925, has a low-pitched gable roof and a unique architectural style
According to the Tennessee Historical Commission, Grand Ole Opry star Carl Smith bought the house in 1952, shortly before he married Carter. After their divorce, Carter lived in the home until she married Cash in 1968.
Carter and Merle Kilgore wrote several songs at the home, including “Ring of Fire.” Cash recorded the song, and it quickly became No. 1 on the charts in 1963.
Another Nashville-area home that made the list is the Hank Snow House in Madison.
Snow bought the brick ranch house in 1950, shortly after his first hit "I'm Movin' On" went number one on the charts.
The home became his office, talent agency and recording studio. Hank, who later became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, nicknamed his home the "Rainbow Ranch." The house is available for weekly or monthly rentals.
Two other properties in Tennessee were also added to the list, including the Whitwell Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marion County and the Oak Grove School in Union County.
Click here for more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission.
