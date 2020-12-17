Former Hickory Hollow Mall under contract again

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – The former Hickory Hollow Mall in Antioch will soon have new owners. It's under contract once again after a deal fell through last year to redevelop the mall.
"It was really disappointing to look at such an amazing space and have it be empty," Karen Vernon, an Antioch resident, said.
Vernon just moved to Antioch earlier this year to be closer to work. She got a peek of the former Hickory Hollow Mall while voting last month at the library.
"It just looks abandoned, right? Like all of a sudden one day, everyone decided to leave," Vernon said.
Now it's under contract again—this time with Fourth Coordinate LLC out of Nashville.
"Making this once again an intersection and putting it at the heart of commerce and community there in Antioch," Clay Haynes with Fourth Coordinate LLC said.
Haynes knows the memories that come with it. He bought his first pair of GAP jeans there. That's why a website is in the works to take suggestions.
"It's vital. You have to have community input in a project this size and how impactful it is," Metro Council Member Joy Styles said.
Styles is the metro council member representing the area. The timeline isn't clear, but Styles said it'll be at least a year from now before it's done.
"There really is a blank slate. There isn't anything you can't throw out as a spitball right now," Styles said.
No plans have been announced for space, but people such as Vernon have a couple of ideas.
"L&L Market and the Factory at Franklin, I would love to see things like that here in Antioch," Vernon said.
All options are on the table for the heart of the former mall. It's a 29-acre, 645,000 square foot property.
"So many people talk about great fond memories in Antioch, and we want the next generation to be able to have lasting memories as well," Vernon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.