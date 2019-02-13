CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former teacher and football coach in Hickman County has been arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Brook Spradlin was arrested this week. He used to teach and coach at East Hickman High School.
Police did not say if the incident occurred with a student or on school property.
He’s facing one charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.