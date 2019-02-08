CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Hickman County Sheriff’s deputy was indicted on assault charges in the parking lot of an adult book store in July 2018.
The Hickman County Grand Jury returned indictments on Wednesday against Kenneth Dewayne Lynn, 59, of one count of aggravated assault and one count of official misconduct.
TBI agents began investigating the incident shortly after is occurred on July 6, 2018. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Lynn assaulted an individual during an effort to execute an arrest in the parking lot near the Bucksnort exit of Interstate 40.
Lynn resigned shortly after the incident. He was arrested on Friday and booked into the Hickman County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.