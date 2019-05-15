Gov. Bill Lee has said repeatedly he will not intervene in the House Speaker Glen Casada controversy and let the lawmakers make the decision.

Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam spoke about the controversy on Wednesday in East Tennessee.

House GOP caucus to meet to discuss embattled speaker NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — House Republicans have scheduled a closed door meeting to discuss the future of Tennessee's embattled House speaker.

Casada has been under fire after lewd texts were discovered between him and his former Chief of Staff.

“I think when any of us serve in public office, we’re doing it because we think it’s the best thing for the state,” said Haslam. “I think Glen has to ask himself is remaining in position as speaker the best thing for the state. It’s hard for me to see how that would be true.”

Casada has reiterated he has no plans on resigning and believes he has the majority of lawmakers on his side.

The president of the Tennessee NAACP also called for Casada to resign on Wednesday.

"As President of the NAACP Tennessee State Conference, I call for the resignation of Speaker Casada in order for our state to move forward," President Gloria J. Sweet-Love said in a statement. "I ask that the Republican and Democratic leadership ask for his resignation immediately. Then begin the process of working towards healing racism that currently exists within our state government."

The House Republican Caucus is planning to meet on Monday to discuss what to do next.