KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Governor Bill Haslam has declined to run for U.S. Senate, saying in a letter that it is 'not his calling.'
Please see the full statement on my decision to not run for United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/WFgLC8kLWP— Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) July 11, 2019
"This is a difficult decision because I have loved my time in public service and I believe so deeply in the importance of our political process," said Haslam in the letter.
The 60-year-old Haslam has once before said he wouldn't consider running. His latest decision comes after Senator Lamar Alexander decided not to run again in 2020.
Sen. Alexander tells News4 in a statement that Haslam would have made a 'terrific United States senator' but respects his decision.
“Bill Haslam would be a terrific United States senator, but he has served Tennessee well and unselfishly for 15 years as governor and as mayor of Knoxville, and I can completely understand his desire to take a different direction with his life," said Sen. Alexander.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.