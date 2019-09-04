NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is joining Vanderbilt University as a distinguished visiting professor of political science.
Haslam will join John Geer and historian Jon Meacham to teach an upper-level undergraduate course called "Leadership."
"The course examines the actions of political actors in the interest of better understanding how these individuals made important decisions and encouraged and inspired others to support their vision of the nation. In addition to the U.S. presidents, this year's course will closely study the leadership strategies of former Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor and civil rights leader Rosa Parks," said a Vanderbilt spokesperson in a statement.
Haslam, a Knoxville native, served as Tennessee's 49th governor from 2011 to 2019 and was previously mayor of Knoxville.
