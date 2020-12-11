Former Franklin Mayor dies of COVID, brain tumor

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A former mayor of Franklin died of COVID-19 and a brain tumor this week, city officials confirmed to News 4 on Friday.
Tom Miller, who served as mayor from 2003 – 2007, died on Thursday. He served as Alderman and Chair of the Franklin Planning Commission.
"We are grateful for Tom’s service to the community and for his many contributions to Franklin. He cared deeply for our City team. Our prayers are with his wife, Lydia, their family, and his many friends," the city of Franklin tweeted on Friday.
According to the city of Franklin, his legacy includes
- building the new Franklin Police Headquarters
- the recruitment of the Nissan Headquarters
- the acquisition of Harlinsdale Farm
- Preservation of civil war battlefield sites such as Carter’s Hill and Eastern Flank Battlefield Park
- the Sister Cities program, and initiating the Adopted Soldiers program between our community and the soldiers at Fort Campbell
Miller served on our Board of Directors at Our Savior Lutheran Church as the Discipleship and Outreach Chair.
"He will be missed!! We praise God that Tom was a Baptized, redeemed, forgiven child of God and is now in Paradise with Jesus Christ," Pastor Lane said in an email to his church community.
The following arrangements have been:
- Thursday: Visitation at Williamson Memorial in Franklin from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: Visitation at Our Savior Lutheran Church & Academy from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at Our Savior Lutheran Church & Academy at 11 a.m.
