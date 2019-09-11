It's been 18 years since 9/11.
A day that forever shaped the U.S.
Flights across the nation were grounded when the news broke.
News4’ spoke with a former flight attendant for United Airlines who lost colleagues and friends in the terror attack.
On September 11th 2001, Andy Santoro was a 24-year-old flight attendant heading to Vancouver, with a layover in Chicago.
Santoro said the day was full of chaos and heartbreak.
“While we were meeting with the pilot, he said another airplane hit the twin towers.
Three planes were hijacked and flown into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington.
“While were at the airport and the news was spreading that it was almost like a we’re about to get hit, this airport could be targeted. We’re under attack. There was definitely chaos."
Some of Santoro's dearest friends were flight attendants on board those planes.
“To think those terrorists looked at my colleagues who were close to me and plotted their murders, slitting their throats with box cutters. These weren’t soldiers, these weren't police officers, these were friends that were going to work to serve on the airplane", said Santoro.
Santoro said she believes 9/11 sparked a perpetual fear in our nation.
“This nationwide mass anxiety and fear that we all experience daily...if someone were to ask me, when do you think it started...or when do you think it got bad, I would definitely pinpoint, you know 9/11.”
Nearly 3000 people were killed that day.
It's still the single largest loss of life resulting in a foreign attack on American soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.